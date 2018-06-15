In Egypt: Poverty, political turmoil, unemployment and now — finally — World Cup soccer

But early Friday, which happened to be Salah’s birthday, Cairo buzzed with speculation as to whether his recovery from a shoulder injury would keep the star player out of the action. Waiters readied ahwas (or cafes) around the city by setting up extra chairs, big-screen TVs and cutouts of Salah. It was 100 degrees in the city by the time the call for the midday prayer rang out, but that didn’t slow down an enterprising duo who walked the streets selling Egyptian flags in three sizes.