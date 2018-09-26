Trump denounced 'globalism' at the U.N. — but what does that word really mean?

From the ashes of two world wars came a realization that multilateral institutions might help head off exactly the sorts of disputes – economic, political, territorial -- that could erupt into conflagration. In 1947, then-Secretary of State George Marshall – the architect of the European Recovery Program, widely known as the Marshall Plan – declared that the United States “should do whatever it is able to assist the return of normal economic health in the world, without which there can be no political stability and no assured peace.” Today, the U.S.-led reconstruction of war-shattered Western Europe is widely regarded as one of the foremost foreign-policy triumphs of the 20th century.