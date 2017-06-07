Shooter opens fires inside Iran's parliament building; attack also reported at Khomeini shrine

A suicide bomber detonated explosives inside a shrine and a gunman opened fire inside the parliament building in near-simultaneous attacks in Tehran on Wednesday, Iranian news media reported.

A security guard was killed at the shrine of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in southern Tehran, the semi-official Fars news agency said, while several others were reported injured.

Asriran news agency reported that the bomber was a woman. Two other suspects were arrested, agencies said.

A shooter was still believed to be at large after opening fire inside the parliament building in downtown Tehran. The Iranian Students News Agency reported that one person was killed and at least three others injured there.

It was not immediately clear if the incidents were related, but state news media described the assailants as “terrorists.” Iran’s interior minister was holding an emergency meeting with his advisers.

Terrorist violence is rare in Iran, where state security forces keep a tight grip, although analysts have said Tehran’s support for Syrian President Bashar Assad could make Iran a target for supporters of the Islamic State militant organization.

Dozens of ambulances were dispatched to the sites and Iran’s intelligence ministry asked citizens to call a hotline to report any suspicious activity.

Mostaghim is a special correspondent.

UPDATES:

12:45 a.m.: This article was updated with staff reporting.

12:30 a.m.: This article was updated to reflect the number of wounded.

This article was originally published at 12:20 a.m.