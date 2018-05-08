Europeans react angrily to Trump announcement on Iran, vow 'united' response

European leaders reacted with dismay but determination Tuesday after President Trump announced that the United States would pull out of the nuclear agreement with Iran and impose tough new sanctions.
The move marked a profound rupture with the United Nations and other deal signatories, including Britain, France and Germany, and threatened to become the biggest fracture in transatlantic relations in a generation.
Seconds after Trump made the announcement, French President Emmanuel Macron, who tried to sway the American leader to maintain the deal during a visit to Washington last month, tweeted his disappointment.
In a joint statement issued shortly after Macron's tweet, British Prime Minister Theresa May and German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed "regret and concern" over Trump's announcement to withdraw from the deal, known officially as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action,
"Together we underline our continued support in favor of the JCPoA. This agreement represents a particular importance for our common security. We would remind people that the JCPoA was endorsed unanimously by the United Nations Security Council in resolution 2231."
It continued: "We appeal to all parties to continue to fully comply and to act in a spirit of responsibility. According the the International Atomic Energy Authority, Iran continues to conform to the restrictions laid down in the JCPoA and its obligations under the nuclear arms non proliferation treaty. The security of the world is strengthened by this."
The statement went on to ask the United States to ensure that the structure of the deal remain in place "and to avoid any measure that would prevent their being adhered to by other parties."
Donald Tusk, president of the European Commission, said there would be a "united European approach" to Trump's decision. He said EU leaders would address the issues of the Iran deal and sanctions at a summit next week.
In a hard-hitting and defiant statement, Federica Mogherini, high representative of the EU for foreign affairs and security policy, told a news conference that the U.S. decision would not only hurt Iran but hit "crucial benefits" for the EU. She added the EU was "fully committed" to the deal.
"I am particularly worried [about] the announcement tonight of new sanctions. I will consult very closely with all our partners in the coming hours and days to assess the implications," Mogherini said.
"In any case, the European Union is determined to act in accordance with its security interests and to protect its economic investments. The nuclear deal with Iran is the culmination of 12 years of diplomacy. It belongs to the entire international community. It has been working and it is delivering on its goal, which is guaranteeing that Iran doesn't develop nuclear weapons.
Trump began his announcement by saying that the Iran agreement was "a great embarrassment to me as a citizen."
"A constructive deal could have easily been struck at the time, but it wasn't … at the heart of the deal was a giant fiction," he said, insisting Iran is building a nuclear program.
The landmark agreement was signed in July 2015 between Iran and six other nations, ending 12 years of stalemate over Tehran's nuclear program.
Under the deal, thrashed out after almost two years of intensive talks between Iran and the U.S., Britain, France, Russia. China and Germany, Iran pulled the plug on its military nuclear program in return for the lifting of debilitating sanctions.
Hours before Trump's statements, officials from Britain, France, Germany and the European Union's foreign policy service met Iran's deputy foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, in Brussels and emphasized their support for the Iran deal.
Before the announcement, the respected French newspaper Le Monde said the fate of the agreement would depend on whether America made a "soft" or "hard" withdrawal from the deal.
"A slow death or the coup de grace?" the paper asked.
Earlier, Florence Parly, the French minister for armed forces, told the RTL news agency that European countries would continue to support the deal "with or without the Americans."
"It isn't the best deal in the world and the president of the republic during his visit to Washington had the time to say … this to President Trump," she said.
"While not being perfect, it has nevertheless some virtues, one of which is that it suspended a nuclear program that did not appear to be pacifist," she continued, "and it allowed the regular and strict verification of the Iranians to see if they were respecting the agreement. They were respecting it."
Macron and Trump spoke on Tuesday and were reported by French press to have "covered questions about the peace and stability of the Middle East."
Jean-Yves Le Drian, the French foreign minister, said on Monday that France was "determined to save this agreement because it saves us from nuclear proliferation."
Macron was reported to have spoken to May and Merkel 30 minutes before Trump's announcement.
Francois Durpaire, a U.S. expert for BFMTV said the decision was "politics, not geopolitics. All deals passed before he was president, Donald Trump was against. Clearly Emmanuel Macron didn't convince Donald Trump … but does killing the Iran agreement solve the Iranian problem?"
