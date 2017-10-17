U.S.-backed Syrian forces say Raqqah has been captured from Islamic State

More than any other place, the Syrian city of Raqqah came to embody the towering ambitions and brutal excesses of Islamic State.

On Tuesday, members of the U.S.-backed Syrian forces battling the extremist group declared the city liberated after four months of fighting, dealing a major symbolic blow to the militants who made Raqqah the de facto capital of their self-styled caliphate.

“We are in control of the whole city,” said Mustafa Bali, a spokesman for the Syrian Democratic Forces, a coalition of Kurdish and Arab militias. “The stadium was the last place to be liberated, and our forces are cleansing the area and removing bombs to open main roads inside the city.”

Video shared on social media showed Kurdish fighters, who dominate the alliance, raising their flag and celebrating in the infamous public square where the militants carried out public beheadings and crucifixions.

But a spokesman for the U.S.-lead coalition cautioned that many mines and booby traps remain, and there could also be more Islamic State fighters holed up in the city.

“We understand that there is still is about 10% of the city that has to be cleared, and we still expect there to be pockets of resistance in those areas,” said Col. Ryan Dillon, a U.S. military spokesman in Baghdad.

Special correspondent Wael Resol in Soulimaniyah, Iraq, contributed to this report.

