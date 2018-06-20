Dozens of rockets fired from Gaza into Israel, which quickly retaliates

Sirens rang out throughout the night in southern Israel early Wednesday as 45 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip, Israeli authorities said.
In response, the Israeli military struck the strip, targeting 25 targets it said were associated with Hamas, the militia that governs the Palestinian territory.
The night-long salvo followed two Israeli air force strikes against infrastructure belonging to Hamas on Tuesday.
Gazan authorities said two people were lightly wounded by the Israeli strikes overnight. No casualties were reported in Israel, according to Israeli army spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, who told journalists that while one home was directly hit by a rocket, “the vast majority” of the 200,000 Israelis living in bordering communities spent the night in bomb shelters.
The Israeli strikes on Tuesday were a response to a continuing flotilla of burning balloons and kites being launched from Gaza into Israel that has caused extensive damage and left the Israeli army with few retaliatory options.
Over the course of the night, Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted seven of the 45 rockets, the military said.
At least five projectiles fell within Israeli communities, two landing near a community center and one next to a kindergarten where children later arrived for the last day of the school year.
Schools opened overnight in the Israeli south following emergency protocols that required shelters within the schools to be open and ready. The kindergarten, Conricus said, was the second to be struck by mortar shells launched from Gaza in the past two weeks. He said it has a reinforced ceiling.
Hamas lauded the rocket launches, calling them “a legitimate right for our resistance." Fawzi Barhom, a spokesman for the group, said: "The message of the bombardment is confirmation that the Palestinian resistance is the one who sets the rules of engagement in its own way."
A rival Gaza-based militia, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, said in a statement that “the time of Israel acting freely in Gaza has come to an end.”
In a statement announcing its strikes, the Israeli army accused Hamas of targeting Israeli civilians and said the organization “is dragging the Gaza Strip and its civilians down a continually deteriorating path. Hamas is responsible for everything that transpires in the Gaza Strip and will bear the consequences for deliberately targeting its terror at Israeli civilians.”
The escalating clashes are causing political reverberations in Israel. On Monday, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit said flying flaming devices launched at Israel from Gaza were a “legitimate military target,” but refrained from addressing the legality of firing at those behind the launches.
“A balloon is an innocent and nice thing, but if it is used for fighting it becomes a legitimate military target,” he said, at a legal gathering in Jerusalem.
In a morning radio interview, Tzipi Livni, a former foreign minister and member of the opposition, accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of accommodating Hamas and extending the status quo.
“Netanyahu’s messaging to Hamas, telling them, ‘If you’re quiet we won’t shoot,’” is contributing to the worsening situation, she said.
Referring to the current visit to the region by President Trump’s son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner, and the presidential envoy to peace negotiations, Jason Greenblatt, she said that “the Americans are starting to hear from … Arab nations,” who also hope to isolate Hamas and provide for the basic humanitarian needs of Gaza’s population of about 2 million people.
“Israel needs to return to a diplomatic process immediately to disarm the Gaza strip, help the population and completely isolate Hamas,” she said.