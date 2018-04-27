At least one Palestinian killed, scores wounded in Israel-Gaza border clash, local health officials say

One man was killed and at least 170 people were wounded in the fifth consecutive week of Palestinian protests on the border between the Gaza Strip and Israel, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

The ministry said that 45 of the wounded were hit by live fire from Israeli forces.

The Israeli army said that over 10,000 Palestinians participated in the protests, which included rolling burning tires, hurled rocks, airborne “kites with flaming objects attached to them” and attempts to burn and breach the security fence that marks the border.

“Hundreds of rioters attempted to infiltrate into Israeli territory and burn the security fence adjacent to the Karni Crossing in the northern Gaza Strip,” the army said in a statement. “The rioters approached the security fence and hurled explosive devices, grenades, firebombs and rocks and tried to light the security fence on fire.”

Palestinian media reported that six of the wounded are journalists. A reporter, Abdel Rahman Alkahlout, was shot in the leg by Israeli forces, according to Palestinian reports, and a photographer, Hashem Hamada, was hit in the head by a tear gas canister.

The demonstrations, collectively dubbed the Great March of Return, originally were scheduled to culminate in a massive march of thousands on May 15, the date that commemorates Israel’s declaration of independence in 1948, called Nakba Day, or Catastrophe Day, by Palestinians.

The Gaza Strip, a tiny, beleaguered enclave bounded by Egypt, Israel and the Mediterranean Sea, has survived under an onerous blockade since 2007, when Hamas, a Palestinian Islamist militia, wrested control of the territory from the Palestinian Authority based in the West Bank, to its north.

Ismail Haniyeh, a Hamas leader in Gaza, announced Wednesday that the weekly protests will continue after May 15 and into the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which starts in the evening of May 15.

“The Palestinian people will demonstrate throughout the month of Ramadan to deal with the many challenges facing us and first of all, the peace plan promoted by U.S. President Donald Trump, the so-called ‘Deal of the Century,’ ” Haniyeh said.

Palestinian anger at the United States has escalated since Trump’s December announcement that the American Embassy would move from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem on May 14, in honor of Israel’s founding, as part of his recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Israel has long sought the move and the recognition. Trump has touted his Middle East peace plan, negotiated by his son-in-law and senior advisor, Jared Kushner, since the start of his term in office, calling it “the ultimate deal,” but Israeli, Palestinian and American officials have yet to see it.

“We will turn this deal into a resounding slap in the face for the administration in Washington and anyone who weaves conspiracies against the Palestinian people,” Haniyeh added.

On Tuesday, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported that 42 Palestinians have been killed in the weekly marches and 5,511 wounded. No Israeli casualties have been reported.

Israel has faced a growing international outcry over its use of live fire to contain the protests, which have included improvised bombs and numerous attempts to breach the Israeli border fence.

U.N. Human Rights chief Zeid Ra’ad Hussein said Friday that Israel must explain its use of “excessive force” in Gaza, where “the number of injuries is staggering.”

A spokesman for the Israeli military said Thursday that its “troops operate in accordance with clear rules of engagement that are tailored to these scenarios.”

Amnesty International published a statement Friday calling for an embargo on arms sales to Israel and claiming that “Israel is carrying out a murderous assault against protesting Palestinians, with its armed forces killing and maiming demonstrators who pose no imminent threat to them.”

On Thursday, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley denounced the participation of unarmed civilians in the protests, saying, “Anyone who truly cares about children in Gaza should insist that Hamas immediately stop using children as cannon fodder in its conflict with Israel.”

Addressing a U.N. Security Council meeting, Haley said, “It’s difficult to think of a more cowardly act — even for a terrorist — than hiding behind innocent civilians.”

Several journalists have been killed and wounded since March 30, when the protests started. Yasser Murtaja, a Palestinian photographer wearing a vest emblazoned “Press,” was killed while covering the march on April 6. Ahmed Abu Hussein, another photographer, died this week of injuries sustained in the April 13 march. The Israeli army says it is investigating the circumstances of their deaths but has yet to issue any findings.

On Thursday, an Israeli army spokesman said that it “does not aim to harm members of the press.”

Despite the fact that bullet wounds caused the deaths of Murtaja and Hussein, the spokesman postulated that “if the journalists in question had stumbled and fell or inhaled tear gas, which is one of the riot dispersal means used, it is impossible for the [Israeli army] to prevent such injuries. We encourage journalists to act with caution in the areas in which Hamas carries out terrorist acts and leads violent riots.”