Cities around the world show support for London after deadly terrorist attack

Cities around the world illuminated — and dimmed — landmark buildings Wednesday night to show solidarity with London after a deadly terrorist attack in the heart of the city.

An attacker plowed through pedestrians in a bustling tourist area outside Parliament before fatally stabbing a police officer.

Five people were reported dead in the attack, including the police officer and the assailant, and at least 40 were injured. The attacker, who has not been identified by authorities, was shot dead by police.

City Hall in Tel Aviv was illuminated with the colors of the Union Flag.

Officials in Birmingham, England, lighted up the Library of Birmingham in red, white and blue.

In Paris, the Eiffel Tower was dimmed at midnight to commemorate those killed in the attack.

The Metropolitan Police Service flew its flag at half-staff over Scotland Yard to mark the death of the 48-year-old officer, Keith Palmer, and the other victims in the attack.

A member of the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, Palmer was a husband and a father with 15 years of service.

The attack in London fell on the one-year anniversary of twin bombings in Brussels. There, citizens gathered outside the Bourse for a moment of silence, where many held up their hands to form the shape of a heart.

