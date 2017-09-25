Quake rescue efforts wind down in Mexico City, with 40 to 50 still missing and 325 dead across country

Rescue operations in Mexico City from Tuesday’s 7.1 magnitude earthquake have begun to dwindle as sniffer dogs sent inside collapsed buildings and thermal imaging devices turn up fewer signs of life.

At a news conference Monday, Mexico City Mayor Miguel Ángel Mancera said rescuers are still looking for no more than 40 to 50 people amid the ruins of five buildings around the city.

Several bodies were found Monday morning, he said, most of them pulled from the remains of an office building in the neighborhood of Roma.

The death toll from the Sept. 19 earthquake stands at 325 across the country, 186 of them in Mexico City. Thirty-eight buildings collapsed in the capital, mainly apartment buildings or offices.

While officials say they remain focused on rescues, many city employees returned to work at their offices Monday and Mancera said the city would be ready to present a reconstruction plan Tuesday.

In the buildings ruled to have no more survivors, workers have begun to use heavy machinery to remove mountains of debris. The scramble of the first few days after the quake, which saw masses of people using picks, sledgehammers and shovels to get to survivors, began to cease. Many funerals took place over the weekend.

On Sunday, a Japanese search and rescue team pulled a small white dog alive from the rubble of an apartment building in the southern part of the capital. The rescue brought hope to weary family members whose loved ones have still not been found. Eight other pets have since been found, mostly dogs, Mancera said.

Eighteen countries, including the Japan and the United States, have sent rescue teams to help.

Seven investigations are open for reported missing persons, Mancera said. Among the dead that have been recovered, one female body has yet to be identified and officials are seeking information about her possible relatives.

Mancera said the unidentified body, belonging to a woman between 25 and 30 years old, was located the day of the earthquake in Hipódromo Condesa.

Unable to return to their homes until they are assessed for structural damage, thousands are homeless. Officials reported that nearly 13,000 people have stayed overnight in a shelter since the earthquake hit. Hundreds of people have sought psychological help.

The government has repaired 146 significant aqueduct leaks but hundreds remain. Mancera said several million pesos have been spent related to the earthquake. The city activated a fund worth $167 million when it declared the earthquake an emergency.

Seven schools have been declared unsafe for reentry. On Monday, just 103 of the city’s 8,700 schools reopened.

One of them was Kalpilli primary school, west of Mexico City, where about 100 children and their parents arrived Monday morning and many immediately asked about structural safety.

Deputy principal Mindy Alejandra Sánchez Ruiz told them they had authorization to operate normally, but parents insisted on entering the facility themselves to verify that it had no damage. Authorities allowed a group of 30 parents to enter and after an hour, the parents reported that although they could see no damage, they were requesting a review with independent experts, not just the brigade that had been sent by Secretary of Public Education.

"We do not trust in the expertise of the education authorities,” said Carlos Armando Díaz, 42, father of two children.

Sánchez Ruiz said the school has an enrollment of 696 students, but only 30 students resumed classes Monday.

“We cannot convince parents to leave their children,” she said.

Úrsula Torres, 35, echoed the fears of many people around the city as they returned to work and school.

“Many buildings were damaged, nearby houses were damaged, and I will not leave my daughters if I am not sure everything is fine,” she said. “I prefer to take them with me and that they miss their classes than to be worried about them all day.”

Despite the progress in Mexico City, volunteers say rural areas, especially in the states of Morelos and Oaxaca, have yet to receive enough support. Jazmin Pedroza, a former civil protection agency employee, and her team of 20 volunteers, including a doctor and an architect, brought aid to residents in Tlacayalpan, a town of 15,000 on the east side of the state of Morelos.

“People have been without support, seated amid the rubble, under the rain,” she said. “The outskirts are the worst.”

CAPTION NFL players on Sunday made a point of demonstrating during the national anthem. The Trump administration announced a new travel ban Sunday. What would happen if a war broke out between the U.S. and North Korea? The Mitchell Caverns in the Mojave Desert closed to the public in 2011, but they will reopen to tourists in November. Credits: Irfan Khan / KTLA NFL players on Sunday made a point of demonstrating during the national anthem. The Trump administration announced a new travel ban Sunday. What would happen if a war broke out between the U.S. and North Korea? The Mitchell Caverns in the Mojave Desert closed to the public in 2011, but they will reopen to tourists in November. Credits: Irfan Khan / KTLA CAPTION NFL players on Sunday made a point of demonstrating during the national anthem. The Trump administration announced a new travel ban Sunday. What would happen if a war broke out between the U.S. and North Korea? The Mitchell Caverns in the Mojave Desert closed to the public in 2011, but they will reopen to tourists in November. Credits: Irfan Khan / KTLA NFL players on Sunday made a point of demonstrating during the national anthem. The Trump administration announced a new travel ban Sunday. What would happen if a war broke out between the U.S. and North Korea? The Mitchell Caverns in the Mojave Desert closed to the public in 2011, but they will reopen to tourists in November. Credits: Irfan Khan / KTLA CAPTION Hundreds are dead after a devastating earthquake hit central Mexico. Hurricane Maria left a historic trail of destruction across Puerto Rico. Special Counsel Robert Mueller has sought documents related to President Trump's actions while in the White House. Facebook will share more than 3,000 ads with congressional panels probing election meddling. A new effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act is underway. Hulu scores big with "The Handmaid's Tale." DACA parents tell their stories. Hundreds are dead after a devastating earthquake hit central Mexico. Hurricane Maria left a historic trail of destruction across Puerto Rico. Special Counsel Robert Mueller has sought documents related to President Trump's actions while in the White House. Facebook will share more than 3,000 ads with congressional panels probing election meddling. A new effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act is underway. Hulu scores big with "The Handmaid's Tale." DACA parents tell their stories. CAPTION This division title is the Dodgers' seventh since 2008, and no other team has won as many over that span. But none of those titles led to a World Series appearance. This division title is the Dodgers' seventh since 2008, and no other team has won as many over that span. But none of those titles led to a World Series appearance. CAPTION President Trump announced new sanctions against North Korea. Facebook will share more than 3,000 ads with congressional panels probing election meddling. In the moments after Tuesday's earthquake, Mexicans quickly mobilized. Last May, Sen. Bernie Sanders lauded California's proposed single-payer healthcare plan. Credits: Getty / KTLA President Trump announced new sanctions against North Korea. Facebook will share more than 3,000 ads with congressional panels probing election meddling. In the moments after Tuesday's earthquake, Mexicans quickly mobilized. Last May, Sen. Bernie Sanders lauded California's proposed single-payer healthcare plan. Credits: Getty / KTLA CAPTION The secretary of education said authorities had been unable to locate any parents of a girl named Frida Sofia. (Sept. 22, 2017) The secretary of education said authorities had been unable to locate any parents of a girl named Frida Sofia. (Sept. 22, 2017)

andrea.castillo@latimes.com

@andreamcastillo