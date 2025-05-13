Trump arrives in Saudi Arabia amid much pomp

President Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman interact with officials during a “coffee ceremony” at the Saudi Royal Court on Tuesday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

President Trump arrived Tuesday for the first leg of his Middle East tour in the Saudi capital of Riyadh, where he was welcomed with a pomp-and-circumstance-filled ceremony and a high-powered lunch with top business leaders and government figures before giving a speech at an investment forum.

After Air Force One landed in Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport — escorted by Saudi Arabian F-15s — Trump emerged, pumped his fist in the air then stepped off the plane on to a lavender carpet, where Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman greeted him with a jovial, two-handed handshake — a contrast to the seemingly reluctant fist bump Salman once gave to his predecessor, President Biden.

Trump and the prince then walked to an ornate hall where they engaged in a traditional coffee welcome ceremony, the first phase of a two-day visit suffused similar displays of pageantry.

Once done, Trump drove in the limousine known as “The Beast” flanked by a phalanx of horsemen carrying Saudi and American flags, then stood before an honor guard and a military band that played through “The Star-Spangled Banner” and the Saudi national anthem.

Joining Trump was a raft of officials, including U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff; along with dozens of business leaders.

Later, at a lavish lunch in Al-Yamamah Palace, Trump and the crown prince began an hourlong glad-handing session featuring Saudi royals, officials and military commanders.

Also on hand were elite business figures from U.S. banks and investment funds, along with star CEOs from Tesla, Nvidia, Uber and Palantir Technologies.