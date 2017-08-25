North Korea fires several projectiles toward sea, Seoul says

South Korea said that North Korea has fired several unidentified projectiles toward the sea in what appears to be the latest weapons tests for a country that has been rapidly expanding its nuclear weapons and missile program.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said Saturday that the projectiles were fired from the North's eastern coast and flew about 155 miles.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff said the South Korea and U.S. militaries were analyzing the launch.

The apparent launch came weeks after North Korea created a tense standoff with the United States by threatening to lob some of its missiles toward Guam.

North Korea also successfully flight-tested a pair of intercontinental ballistic missiles in July that analysts say could reach deep into the U.S. mainland when perfected.

