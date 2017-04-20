Paris police say officer and attacker shot, killed

Paris police say a gunman has killed a police officer and wounded another before being killed himself in an attack on the Champs-Elysees shopping district.

Paris police spokeswoman Johanna Primevert told The Associated Press that the attacker targeted police guarding the area near the Franklin Roosevelt subway station Thursday night at the center of the avenue popular with tourists.

The attack came three days before the first round of balloting in France's tense presidential election. Security is high preceding the vote after police said they arrested two men Tuesday in what they described as a thwarted terror attack.

Many police vehicles could be seen on the the grand shopping avenue that passes many of the city's landmarks.

Paris police are warning people to avoid the area around the Champs-Elysees.

A witness identified only as Ines told French television station BFM that she heard shooting and saw a man's body on the ground. The area was quickly evacuated by police, Ines said.

