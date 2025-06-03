Advertisement
California

Bakersfield girl who faced deportation and loss of lifesaving medical care is allowed to stay in U.S.

As part of her daily routine, Deysi Vargas runs a saline solution through her daughter's intravenous line.
As part of her daily routine, Deysi Vargas runs a saline solution through her daughter’s intravenous line before her morning shower and school. Doctors say the child could die within days without treatment.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Andrea CastilloStaff Writer 

WASHINGTON — The family of a 4-year-old Bakersfield girl with a rare medical condition has been granted humanitarian protection from deportation, allowing her to continue receiving lifesaving treatment in the United States.

The plight of the girl, whom The Times has identified by her initials, S.G.V., drew public outrage and galvanized dozens of lawmakers to advocate on her behalf. The girl and her parents, who are from Mexico, originally received temporary permission to enter the U.S. legally through Tijuana in 2023.

The Trump administration had rescinded the legal protections of S.G.V. and her parents, leaving them vulnerable to deportation. Her doctor at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles said she could die within days of losing her medical care for short bowel syndrome, a condition that prevents her body from completely absorbing nutrients from food.

Advertisement
BAKERSFIELD, CA - MAY 23: As part of her daily routine, Deysi Vargas covers up her daughter's intravenous attachments with a piece of plastic sheet and tape before her morning shower and school. This is to prevent any infections. The four-year-old S.G.V. has short bowel syndrome. Her family's humanitarian parole was revoked by the Trump administration. Doctors say the child could die within days without treatment. Photographed in Bakersfield, CA on Friday, May 23, 2025. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times).

California

4-year-old Bakersfield girl facing deportation could die within days of losing medical care

In 2023, a Mexican girl, 4, was allowed U.S. entry for lifesaving medical care. She and her parents, who live in Bakersfield, have been told they must leave.

Last week, 38 congressional Democrats, including California Sens. Alex Padilla and Adam Schiff, condemned the termination of the family’s status and urged the Department of Homeland Security to reinstate it.

“Without action, S.G.V. will die,” the lawmakers wrote May 29 to DHS Secretary Kristi Noem. “We urge a prompt response from your Department and a swift decision to extend this family’s legal status in the U.S.” The lawmakers wrote that the family’s situation “clearly meets the need for humanitarian aid.”

In a letter Monday to the family and their attorney, acting field office director Carmen Paniagua of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services wrote: “This is to advise you that effective June 2, 2025, you have been granted Humanitarian Parole for a period of one year.”

Advertisement

In April, the girl’s mother, Deysi Vargas, received notice from the federal government that their humanitarian protections and permission to work legally had been terminated. The notice told them to leave voluntarily or else “the federal government will find you.”

An online fundraiser for S.G.V.’s care amassed more than $40,000 as of Tuesday.

More to Read

CaliforniaWorld & NationPoliticsImmigration & the BorderTrump Administration
Andrea Castillo

Andrea Castillo covers immigration. Before joining the Los Angeles Times, she covered immigrant, ethnic and LGBTQ+ communities for the Fresno Bee. She got her start at the Oregonian in Portland. A native of Seattle, she’s been making her way down the West Coast since her graduation from Washington State University.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    Crimes of the Times: The Trials of Frank Carson

    While you wait for season two of Crimes of the Times, please enjoy a featured season of the LA Times Studios podcast The Trials of Frank Carson. It’s about a criminal defense attorney who is accused of masterminding a murder conspiracy — and who insists he’s being framed.

  • The words L.A. Crimes superimposed on a city skyline

    L.A. Crimes: The Girardi Scandal Uncovered

    Tom Girardi was a legal legend—until he was found guilty of stealing millions from his own clients. Host Madison McGhee and pop culture commentator Kiki Monique unpack how his downfall became a Real Housewives scandal, and what Erika Jayne may or may not have known. Plus, L.A. Times reporter Harriet Ryan joins to share how she helped bring Girardi’s crimes to light.

  • Boiling Point Podcast

    Boiling Point: As Trump Slashes Renewable Energy, Is Nuclear the Future?

    Sammy Roth visits America’s second-largest nuclear plant, Arizona’s Palo Verde Generating Station, and sits down with three experts to explore the pros and cons of atomic energy.

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement