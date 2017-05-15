Conservative candidate drops out of Iran's presidential election, backs hard-liner

A conservative candidate dropped out of Iran's presidential election on Monday to back a hard-liner challenging moderate President Hassan Rouhani.

State television said Tehran Mayor Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf quit the race and now backs the candidacy of Ebrahim Raisi, believed to be a favorite of the theocracy’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iranians are set to go the polls on Friday to pick a new president. With Qalibaf dropping out, there are now five candidates contesting, though others may choose to withdraw in the coming days.

The election is largely viewed as a referendum on the nuclear deal struck with world powers shepherded by Rouhani's administration. That deal saw Iran limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of some economic sanctions.

ALSO

Microsoft president blasts NSA for its role in 'WannaCry' computer ransom attack

A sad pilgrimage: Returning to Aleppo's once-gleaming mosque, now ravaged by war

Seven striking statistics on the status of gay rights and homophobia across the globe