PHOTOS | 2017 Running of the Bulls

A red-and-white sea of revelers soak each other with wine in a packed Pamplona square to kick off Spain's most famous festival, the Fiesta de San Fermin. The festival, locally known as Sanfermines, commemorates the city's patron saint. Made famous by Ernest Hemingway's 1926 novel, "The Sun Also Rises," the annual festival involves the daily running of bulls through the historic heart of Pamplona to the bull ring.

Participants hold red scarves as they celebrate the chupinazo to mark the kickoff the Festival of San Fermin, in front of the Pamplona Town Hall in Spain.

The Pamplonesa municipal music band performs during the launch of the chupinazoto mark the kickoff.

A reveler is thrown into the air as the thousands of people pack Pamplona's town hall plaza as the Festival of San Fermin begins.

Revelers enjoy the atmosphere during the festival's opening day.

A reveler jumps from a fountain on Navarreria Street in Pamplona.

Pablo Hermoso de Mendoza stabs a bull during the San Fermin Festival.

