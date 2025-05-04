1 dead, 13 wounded in shooting at a Houston family party

LOCATION: 6010 Cherryhill (House in 2nd scene in video/6060 Long (Jack in the box parking lot, 1st scene in video) UPDATED VIDEO: 3rd video/scene is 5200 Cedarcrest AREA/CITY: Houston DETAILS: Per HPD via X “HPD Commanders and PIO en route to the 6000 block of Cherry Hill in Southeast Houston, where it is reported multiple people have been shot. Further information will be provided at the scene. “ Houston Police received multiple calls regarding shootings in the 6000 block of Cherry Hill. Officers arrived at the scene within three minutes and reported hearing active gunfire upon arrival. Victims were located across various locations surrounding a residence where a family barbecue was being held. Officers coordinated a triage area at a nearby Jack in the Box to begin treating and transporting victims. Houston Fire Department medics arrived shortly after and began rendering aid. A total of 14 individuals were injured. Three were transported from the scene by EMS, while others self-transported to local hospitals. One individual was pronounced deceased. Several others remain in critical condition; others are in stable condition. Preliminary information indicates the shooting began after an uninvited guest at the barbecue was asked to leave and allegedly opened fire while departing. Police said shots were also fired from the residence in response. Multiple persons are currently detained for questioning; it is unclear whether the shooter is among them.

At least one person was killed when 14 people were shot early Sunday during a party at a home in Houston, where police said gunfire broke out after an uninvited guest was asked to leave.

The Houston Police Department began receiving calls reporting shots fired around 12:50 a.m. at a home in southeast Houston, Assistant Police Chief Patricia Cantu said at a news briefing.

Officers reported hearing gunshots when they arrived minutes later, Cantu said. They saw multiple people wounded in the area outside the home.

Cantu said a family party was taking place and an uninvited guest was asked to leave the home. That person is believed to have started shooting, she said, which prompted others to draw guns and return fire.

News video from the shooting scene showed officers outside the home, where folding chairs and tables had been set up beneath a carport and a party tent outside. At least two tables had been overturned. Others had bottles of water and slices of cake on them.

The Houston Fire Department responded and began treating victims in the parking lot of a nearby restaurant. At least one person was confirmed dead, Cantu said, and several people among the 13 wounded were in critical condition and in surgery. She said some victims transported themselves to hospitals.

“It’s still very complicated,” Cantu told reporters. “It was chaotic from the get-go.”

Police detained multiple people but were not certain if the shooting suspect was among them as the investigation continued Sunday, Cantu said.

Police spokesperson Jody Silva said Sunday that no arrests had been reported nearly 12 hours after the shootings.

