Two Russian men charged in nerve agent poisoning of former spy in Britain say they were just tourists

By Associated Press
Sep 13, 2018 | 7:35 AM
| Moscow
Russians Ruslan Boshirov, left, and Alexander Petrov walk in Salisbury, England, on March 4, in a CCTV screen grab. Britain says they're agents behind the poisoning of a former Russian spy. The men say they were just visiting the city to see its cathedral. (Metropolitan Police)

The two Russian men charged in Britain with poisoning a former Russian spy with a deadly nerve agent have denied their involvement in the attack, saying that their appearance in the English city of Salisbury was merely an "incredible, fatal coincidence."

Ruslan Boshirov and Alexander Petrov made their first public appearance in an interview with the Kremlin-funded RT channel Thursday.

They said they visited Salisbury to see its famous cathedral. Both men on Thursday denied that they are agents of Russia’s military intelligence agency known as GRU and that they were not in possession of the Soviet-made Novichok nerve agent.

Britain last week charged Boshirov and Petrov in absentia, alleging they were GRU agents dispatched to Salisbury to poison former Russian agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia with Novichok.

"The whole situation is an incredible, fatal coincidence, and that's that," Petrov said. "What is our fault?"

They claimed they did not know who Skripal was and they did not know where he lived.

The two men, who appeared to be around 40, said they worked in the nutrient supplements business. They denied that they carried a bottle of women's perfume where British authorities found traces of Novichok.

The British government has repeated its assertion that Russian authorities were lying about the poisoning.

"The government is clear these men are officers of the Russian military intelligence service — the GRU — who used a devastatingly toxic, illegal chemical weapon on the streets of our country," officials said in a statement Thursday.

"We have repeatedly asked Russia to account for what happened in Salisbury in March. Today — just as we have seen throughout — they have responded with obfuscation and lies."

