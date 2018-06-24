Saudi women take the wheel as decades-long driving ban ends

The lifting of the ban marks the end of a decades-long policy (and unwritten law) that had made Saudi Arabia a pariah state for its treatment of women and an easy target for ridicule for its clerics’ often comical justifications for the edict. (One religious figure insisted that women possess no more than half a brain, and half of that “is occupied by shopping,” leaving her with only a quarter of a brain to drive. Another said it would have adverse clinical effects on women’s ovaries.)