Southeast Asian nations watching China-U.S. trade tiff warily, but reluctant to speak out

"We should understand that what is now happening on the trade front is an expression of a much deeper shift in Washington's approach to China. Unlike previous Republican and Democratic administrations of the past four decades who saw China as a 'partner' or 'strategic partner,' the Trump administration has named it a 'strategic rival' or even 'adversary,'" said Graham Allison of Harvard University, author of "Destined for War: Can America and China Escape Thucydides's Trap?"