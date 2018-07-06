Thai volunteer died from lack of oxygen while trying to rescue soccer team in cave, authorities say

Thai authorities say a former navy SEAL working to rescue boys trapped in a cave has died from lack of oxygen.
SEAL commander Arpakorn Yookongkaew said at a news conference Friday morning that the rescuer was working in a volunteer capacity and died during an overnight mission in which he was placing oxygen canisters. He said the rescuer passed out underwater and efforts to resuscitate him failed.
"Despite this, we will continue until we accomplish our mission," Arpakorn said.
Thai authorities are racing to pump water from a flooded cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23, before more rains are forecast to hit the northern region.
