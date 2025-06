Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina won’t seek reelection after opposing Trump’s bill

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), who is opposing President Trump’s massive bill because of its healthcare program cuts, announced Sunday he will not seek reelection next year.

Two-term Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina said Sunday he will not seek reelection next year, a day after announcing his opposition to President Trump’s tax breaks and spending cuts package because of its reductions to healthcare programs.

Tillis said he was proud of his career in public service but acknowledged the difficult political environment for those who buck their party and go it alone.

“In Washington over the last few years, it’s become increasingly evident that leaders who are willing to embrace bipartisanship, compromise, and demonstrate independent thinking are becoming an endangered species,” he said in a lengthy statement.

“Sometimes those bipartisan initiatives got me into trouble with my own party, but I wouldn’t have changed a single one.”

Trump, in social media posts, had berated Tillis for being one of two Republican senators who voted Saturday night against advancing the massive bill.

The Republican president accused Tillis of seeking publicity with his “no” vote and threatened to campaign against him next year. Trump also accused Tillis of doing nothing to help his constituents after last year’s devastating floods.

“Tillis is a talker and complainer, NOT A DOER,” Trump wrote.

Tillis won election to the Senate in 2014. He would have been seeking a third term in 2026.