British Prime Minister Theresa May says some in the EU are trying to influence the election

Prime Minister Theresa May has hit back at reports that European Union officials consider Britain ill-prepared for “Brexit” talks, accusing EU officials of trying to influence the outcome of Britain’s national election.
May says “there are some in Brussels who do not want these talks to succeed, who do not want Britain to prosper.”
Speaking after meeting with Queen Elizabeth II to officially start the election campaign, May said the EU’s negotiating stance had hardened and some European officials had made threats against Britain.
She said these were “deliberately timed to affect the result of the general election that will take place on June 8.”
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker says he regrets that details of his reportedly tense meeting with May last week were leaked to the media.
Asked Wednesday whether he was bothered that news of the private dinner talks was made public, Juncker said only, “Yes.”
A German report said that Juncker left the meeting saying he was “10 times more skeptical than I was before” that negotiations will succeed. May dismissed the report as “Brussels gossip.”
May also vowed Tuesday to be a “bloody difficult woman” in Brexit talks with the bloc, after EU officials accused the United Kingdom of failing to grasp the complexity of the task ahead as Britain leaves the bloc.
Juncker said: “I have noted that she is a tough lady,” adding: “I like her as a person.”
