British Prime Minister Theresa May says some in the EU are trying to influence the election

Prime Minister Theresa May has hit back at reports that European Union officials consider Britain ill-prepared for “Brexit” talks, accusing EU officials of trying to influence the outcome of Britain’s national election.

May says “there are some in Brussels who do not want these talks to succeed, who do not want Britain to prosper.”

Speaking after meeting with Queen Elizabeth II to officially start the election campaign, May said the EU’s negotiating stance had hardened and some European officials had made threats against Britain.

She said these were “deliberately timed to affect the result of the general election that will take place on June 8.”

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker says he regrets that details of his reportedly tense meeting with May last week were leaked to the media.

Asked Wednesday whether he was bothered that news of the private dinner talks was made public, Juncker said only, “Yes.”

A German report said that Juncker left the meeting saying he was “10 times more skeptical than I was before” that negotiations will succeed. May dismissed the report as “Brussels gossip.”

May also vowed Tuesday to be a “bloody difficult woman” in Brexit talks with the bloc, after EU officials accused the United Kingdom of failing to grasp the complexity of the task ahead as Britain leaves the bloc.

Juncker said: “I have noted that she is a tough lady,” adding: “I like her as a person.”

Caption FBI Director James Comey defends Hillary Clinton investigation FBI Director James Comey defends how he treated new information about Hillary Clinton's emails toward the end of the 2016 presidential election. FBI Director James Comey defends how he treated new information about Hillary Clinton's emails toward the end of the 2016 presidential election. Caption FBI Director James Comey defends Hillary Clinton investigation FBI Director James Comey defends how he treated new information about Hillary Clinton's emails toward the end of the 2016 presidential election. FBI Director James Comey defends how he treated new information about Hillary Clinton's emails toward the end of the 2016 presidential election. Caption Raw Video: Successful launch of unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile An unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) was launched from Vandenburg Air Force base in California just seven days after the first launch. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) An unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) was launched from Vandenburg Air Force base in California just seven days after the first launch. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) Caption 2 Chicago police officers shot in Back of the Yards Chicago police investigate where two officers were wounded by gunfire in the 4300 block of South Ashland Avenue in the Back of the Yards neighborhood late on May 2, 2017. (Nuccio DiNuzzo / Chicago Tribune) Chicago police investigate where two officers were wounded by gunfire in the 4300 block of South Ashland Avenue in the Back of the Yards neighborhood late on May 2, 2017. (Nuccio DiNuzzo / Chicago Tribune) Caption 90 seconds: 4 stories you can't miss With a $1-trillion spending bill, Congress is set to deliver President Trump his first big bipartisan win, Mexico is one of the world's deadliest places for journalists, Pandora — The World of Avatar will open on May 27 in Florida and a May Day rally drew thousands to downtown L.A. Credits: Jessica Q. Chen / Myung Chun / Jay L. Clendenin / Gary Coronado / KTLA With a $1-trillion spending bill, Congress is set to deliver President Trump his first big bipartisan win, Mexico is one of the world's deadliest places for journalists, Pandora — The World of Avatar will open on May 27 in Florida and a May Day rally drew thousands to downtown L.A. Credits: Jessica Q. Chen / Myung Chun / Jay L. Clendenin / Gary Coronado / KTLA Caption Chicano art collector Cheech Marin Actor, art patron Cheech Marin wants permanent home for more than 700 works from his collection. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times) Actor, art patron Cheech Marin wants permanent home for more than 700 works from his collection. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

ALSO

EU Brexit chief warns 'time is short' for negotiations

Macron vs. Le Pen: The French presidential candidates in their own words

European Union leaders — minus Britain — gather ahead of 'Brexit' negotiations to plot their moves

European Union leaders may welcome a united Ireland after Britain's departure via Brexit