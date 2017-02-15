Defense secretary to reassure NATO allies nervous about Trump's complaints

Secretary of Defense James N. Mattis faces a stark challenge when he visits NATO headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday: trying to clarify President Trump’s conflicting comments on the role of the 28-nation military alliance in an era of global instability.

Days before he took office last month, Trump derided the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, which was created after World War II to counter Soviet aggression, as “obsolete” and praised Russian leadership, just as he had during the fall campaign.

Although Trump apparently has reversed course — he vowed “strong support” for NATO this month and agreed to attend a summit in May — his comments have stoked fears in Europe that the White House may undermine the alliance that has been a cornerstone of regional security for decades, and realign U.S. foreign policy toward Russia.

Mattis said Tuesday that he will reassure NATO members that Washington remains a steadfast partner and will emphasize U.S. support for front line nations in eastern Europe that feel vulnerable after Russia's 2014 seizure of Crimea and intervention in Ukraine.

"Our commitment remains to NATO," he told reporters on the flight to Brussels.

Hearing Mattis reaffirm the U.S. commitment is crucial, “especially considering the current security situation in the world,“ Estonian diplomat Kairi Saar-Isop said in Washington.

“The U.S. is our ally no matter which administration is at the moment in office,” she added.

Mattis said he would also reassure allies that the ouster of Trump’s national security advisor, Michael Flynn, would not affect his job leading the Pentagon.

"Whomever is on the president's staff is who I will work with," he said. Flynn’s resignation “doesn't change my message at all."

Mattis, a retired four-star Marine general, had a thorny relationship with Flynn, a retired three-star Army general. Flynn held a higher position in the Trump administration, yet Mattis outranked him as a military officer.

During the campaign, Trump complained that NATO needed to focus more on terrorism, and he repeated previous presidents’ criticism that member states should pay more for joint defense.

Only five of the 28 countries — the United States, Britain, Estonia, Greece and Poland — meet a NATO target by spending at least 2% of gross domestic product on the military.

Retired Adm. James Stavridis, a former supreme commander of NATO who is dean of the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University, said Mattis is likely to hear concerns “that the U.S. president seems unable to personally confront Russia” as well as about his complaints that “allies aren’t doing enough [and] burden sharing is unequal.”

Mattis also will discuss the recommendation to send several thousand more NATO troops to help Afghan government forces break a stalemate with the Taliban in America’s longest war. About 13,300 NATO troops, including 8,400 Americans, help train and advise the Afghan police and military.

The alliance is likely to approve the request, which Gen. John W. Nicholson, who commands the U.S.-led international military force in Afghanistan, disclosed last week in testimony to the Senate Armed Services Committee.

The request underscores how foreign forces are increasingly being drawn back into the Afghan war more than two years after NATO formally ended combat operations there. Afghan government forces now control less than two thirds of the country’s population, according to Pentagon estimates.

Afghan forces suffered heavy casualties over the last year as Taliban fighters attempted to overrun several provincial capitals, including Kunduz and Baghlan in the north, Helmand in the south and Farah in the west.

Afghan forces backed by coalition airstrikes pushed them back, but the insurgents managed to briefly capture Kunduz and breached parts of Lashkar Gah in the south.

In January, about 200 NATO soldiers, mostly Italians, were sent to bolster Afghan forces in Farah. Days later, the Pentagon said it would deploy about 300 Marines to Helmand, an area where U.S. troops saw heavy fighting before 2014.

Other than the war in Afghanistan, NATO is increasingly focused on defending its eastern borders from potential Russian aggression, just as it did during the Cold War.

The Obama administration moved helicopters, heavy weapons, armored vehicles and other equipment to depots in central and eastern Europe after Russia seized Crimea and backed pro-Russia separatists in eastern Ukraine with weapons and troops in 2014.

Early last month, the Army sent 87 tanks, 144 armored vehicles and 3,500 troops as reinforcements to Poland in the biggest U.S. military deployment in Europe in decades.

The Pentagon also plans to construct or refurbish facilities, airfields and training ranges in Bulgaria, Estonia, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Romania.

The expanded U.S. military presence is intended to reassure NATO allies and to signal to Moscow that the United States will support its allies with additional forces if necessary.

Other NATO members also have boosted their forces in the region, including Canadian troops in Latvia, German troops in Lithuania and British troops in Estonia.

