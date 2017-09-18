Trump's first speech at the U.N. will focus on sovereignty and reform

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley and White House national security advisor H.R. McMaster, right, brief reporters in Washington on Sept. 15, 2017, about U.S. participation in the upcoming sessio

President Trump takes to the world’s largest stage this week. And many onstage are worried.

Trump will deliver his first address Tuesday to the full United Nations General Assembly, an annual meeting that draws diplomats and leaders from 193 countries.

Neither Russian President Vladimir Putin nor Chinese President Xi Jinping are coming this year. That gives even more running room to a celebrity president who has shaken global institutions with his “America first” policy and whom diplomats politely describe as unpredictable.

“People are on tenterhooks,” said Stewart Patrick, an expert on global institutions and governance at the nonpartisan Council on Foreign Relations. “This is the most nationally minded president we’ve had in a long time … walking into the lion’s den.”