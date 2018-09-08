Loads of seaweed are threatening the Caribbean's sea life and tourism. Experts say we may be to blame

Barbados declared a national emergency in June and has deployed soldiers to try to clear beaches of the weed. In Antigua, the luxury resort St. James's Club has been forced to close temporarily after its bay was overtaken by a rust-colored layer of seaweed the size of several football fields. In Trinidad and Tobago, officials are calling for the development of an early warning system that would use satellite imagery to predict the severity of “sargassum season” during late spring and summer.