Venezuela government supporters storm congress, injuring lawmakers

Pro-Venezuela government militias wielding wooden sticks and metal bars stormed congress Wednesday and began attacking opposition lawmakers during a special session coinciding with the nation’s independence day.

Four lawmakers were injured. One of them, Americo de Grazia, suffered from convulsions and had to be taken on a stretcher to an ambulance, a fellow congressman said.

“This doesn’t hurt as much as watching how every day how we lose a little bit more of our country,” Armando Arias said from inside an ambulance as he was being treated for head wounds that spilled blood across his clothes.

The attack, in plain view of national guardsmen assigned to protect the legislature, comes amid three months of often-violent confrontations between security forces and protesters who accuse the government of trying to establish a dictatorship by jailing foes, pushing aside the opposition-controlled legislature and rewriting the constitution to avoid fair elections.

Tensions already were high after Vice President Tareck El Aissami made an unannounced morning visit to the neoclassical legislature, accompanied by top government and military officials, for an event celebrating independence day.

Fernando Llano / Associated Press Opposition lawmaker Americo de Grazia is led away by bodyguards and a National Assembly employee after he was injured in a melee with protesters who tried to force their way into the legislature. Opposition lawmaker Americo de Grazia is led away by bodyguards and a National Assembly employee after he was injured in a melee with protesters who tried to force their way into the legislature. (Fernando Llano / Associated Press)

Standing next to a display case holding Venezuela’s declaration of independence from Spain, he said global powers again are trying to subjugate Venezuela.

“We still haven’t finished definitively breaking the chains of the empire,” El Aissami said, adding that President Nicolas Maduro’s plans to rewrite the constitution — a move the opposition sees as a power-grab — offers Venezuela the best chance to be truly independent.

After he left, dozens of government supporters set up a picket line outside the building, heckling lawmakers with menacing chants and eventually invading the legislature themselves.

Despite the violence, lawmakers approved a plan by the opposition to hold a symbolic referendum on July 16 that would give voters the chance to reject Maduro’s plans to draft a new political charter.

Later, Maduro condemned the violence, calling for a full investigation during a speech while attending a military parade.

The clash followed Tuesday’s appearance of a 5-minute video posted by a former police inspector accused of stealing a helicopter and firing on two government buildings last week.

Oscar Perez, repeating a call for rebellion among the security forces, said that he was in Caracas after abandoning the helicopter along the Caribbean coast and was ready for the “second phase” of his campaign to free his homeland from what he called the corrupt rule of President Nicolas Maduro and his “assassin” allies.

Perez gave no other details but pledged to join youth who have been protesting on the streets against Maduro during the past three months.

