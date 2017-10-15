Iran has the world's only legal market for kidneys, but the system doesn't always work as advertised

The advertisements are scrawled in marker on brick walls and tree trunks, and affixed to telephone utility boxes, sidewalks and a road sign pointing the way to one of Iran’s leading hospitals.

“Kidney for sale,” read the dozens of messages, accompanied by phone numbers and blood types, splashed along a tree-lined street opposite the Hasheminejad Kidney Center in Tehran.

New ads appear almost daily. Behind each is a tale of individual woe — joblessness, debt, a family emergency — in a country beset by economic despair.

“If I could sell my kidney, I could get out of debt,” Ali Rezaei, a bankrupt 42-year-old air-conditioning installer, said in the shade of a tree across from the kidney hospital. “I would sell my liver too.”

In fact, Iran offers people a legal way to sell their kidneys — and is the only country in the world to do so. A government foundation registers buyers and sellers, matches them up and sets a fixed price of $4,600 per organ. Since 1993, doctors in Iran have performed more than 30,000 kidney transplants this way.

But the system hasn’t always worked as it’s been billed. Sellers have learned that they can cut side deals to earn up to thousands more from well-off Iranians eager to bypass the roughly yearlong wait for a transplant under the government system, or foreigners barred from the national program. In recent years, doctors have been caught attempting to perform transplants for Saudis who obtained forged Iranian IDs.

Iranian authorities say their system gives poor people a relatively safe way to make some money while saving lives, keeping surgery costs low and reducing transplant waiting times in a country where, until recently, few organs were harvested from people who died.

“Yes, people donate because they need money, but this is a reality all over the world,” said Nasser Simforoosh, chairman of the urology and kidney transplantation department at the Shahid Labbafinejad Medical Center in north Tehran.

“Instead of doing something illegal to cover their debts, like stealing or smuggling, they are saving a life first,” he said. “This is not exploitation. The end result is good for the recipient and the donor.”

But some international transplant leaders point to the advertisements as evidence that commercializing organ donations preys on the neediest people — the very thing that laws in the U.S. and elsewhere banning organ sales aim to prevent.

“The donors are not better off in the end,” said Gabriel Danovitch, director of the kidney transplant program at UCLA and a vocal opponent of organ sales. “When you are that hopeless, giving that person a lump of money while lowering their self-esteem at the same time doesn’t help them. It’s an act of desperation, not an act of love.”

+++++

No one can say how many of the street ads are answered. But they serve as a marker of Iran’s social and economic dysfunction after years of endemic corruption, mismanagement and stifling international sanctions.

Outside the official transplant system, the rumors of a kidney black market offer tantalizing hope to victims of Iran’s troubles.

Rezaei, whose half-rimmed glasses and dress shirt give him the appearance of a white-collar salaryman, once made enough to support a middle-class life for his wife and two children. But that changed after he was hired to supply air conditioners as part of the giant Mehr public housing project, which was launched by then-President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad to build affordable apartments for low-income families.

When many of the apartments failed to sell — because of shoddy construction and accelerating inflation — some developers fled Iran, leaving their subcontractors unpaid. Rezaei owes the bank nearly $7,000 and has no way to pay it back.

He was jailed for bouncing a check, borrowed money for bail, then was rearrested three months ago for failing to pay back the loan. This time, his sister’s husband offered his own apartment as collateral to secure his release.

“My brother-in-law could lose his house,” Rezaei said. “If I go back to jail, what will happen to my kids?”

Rezaei considered signing up to sell his kidney through government channels, but his brother-in-law needed the money back immediately.

One day in late August, he wrote out his plea in thick blue letters on a sheet of printer paper and taped it to the brick wall of a medical supplies company: “Selling kidney urgently, price negotiable, AB+,” with his phone number underneath.

He wanted at least $9,000, but his plan was sketchy. He would wait for a broker to call, perhaps with an offer to smuggle him across the border into Iraq’s semiautonomous Kurdish region, where he’d heard doctors performed transplants in private clinics.

Or he would link up with an Iranian buyer and pose as a friend or relative, hoping to speed up the surgery.

Rezaei returned the next morning to ensure his ad was still there. He found that another seller had added his number to the page in red marker, and a third had attached his using small blue stickers.

Calling the numbers on the ads yields stories of heartbreak.

Mehdi, a 24-year-old biology student, needed $15,000 to solve a “family problem.” Amin, a 36-year-old truck mechanic who lost his garage to bankruptcy, would accept half that amount so he could restart his business.

One of Rezaei’s relatives, Reza Kurd, had also placed an ad on the same street. A 42-year-old smoker with swept-back gray hair and a trimmed mustache, he had lost his small poultry business and had fallen tens of thousands of dollars into debt. He sold his car and two houses and sent his wife and children to live with his mother-in-law, but still couldn’t afford the $100 monthly interest payments.

“It’s killing me,” Kurd said.

“I was outfoxed by my rivals in business and now we are being outfoxed again,” he said. “Look at the numbers of ads here. The day we place an ad on the wall, someone comes and pastes over it.”

+++++

Most people can live healthy lives with just one of their two kidneys. But the World Health Organization and other international bodies strongly oppose the commercialization of organ sales, arguing that it exploits sellers and leads doctors to undertake risky procedures.

This year, a Vatican conference on human organ trafficking called on all countries to recognize payments to organ donors “as crimes that should be condemned worldwide and legally prosecuted at the national and international level.”

Proponents of Iran’s system prefer the term “paid donations” to “organ sales.” Iran’s Shiite Muslim clerics have endorsed paying for kidneys as long as no harm is done to the seller.