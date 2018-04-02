Israel reaches agreement with U.N. on African refugees — then suspends it in face of criticism

"It feels wonderful!" exulted Mickey Gitzin, the executive director in Israel of the New Israel Fund, one of the organizations that led the movement. Speaking before the suspension was announced, he cautioned that "in other respects I'm aware of the great responsibility and a lot of work ahead of us." He cited a long list of tasks ranging from proper documentation of the refugees to massive infrastructure improvement needed in south Tel Aviv. The long-neglected district where most of the Sudanese and Eritrean refugees gravitated has not reaped the benefits of Israel's high-tech boom.