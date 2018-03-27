Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rushed to hospital with high fever

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been rushed to a hospital, apparently suffering from a high fever and severe cough.
Netanyahu was hospitalized Tuesday at Jerusalem's Hadassah Medical Center after his personal physician, Dr. Tzvi Berkowitz, concluded that he had not sufficiently recovered from an illness he had started battling two weeks ago. Berkowitz said the prime minister's condition had worsened.
Berkowitz confirmed to Israeli media that Netanyahu, 68, will undergo a series of medical examinations that require hospitalization.
In mid-March, Netanyahu had been homebound, holding government meetings at his private residence. In a statement at that time, the prime minister's office said Netanyahu had contracted strep throat and that Berkowitz had prescribed medications and home rest.
Netanyahu has been under siege in several ongoing corruption investigations and both he and his wife have been questioned repeatedly by state prosecutors.
The cases involve accusations of bribery and conspiring to manipulate news coverage. Israeli police have recommended that the prime minister be indicted, but prosecutors have yet to respond to that request.
While beleaguered at home, Netanyahu was welcomed warmly earlier this month in a three-day visit to the U.S., where he appeared alongside President Trump.
UPDATES:
12:55 p.m.: This article was updated to indicate that Netanyahu has been under siege in several ongoing corruption investigations.
This article was originally published at 12:30 p.m.