Turkish opposition says referendum vote was marred, results should be thrown out

Two major opposition parties Monday demanded the annulment of Turkey’s constitutional referendum, charging that the rules for counting ballots were changed illegally in the midst of voting.

International observers issued a scathing report, saying the campaign took place on an “unlevel playing field” and that the rules for organizing the referendum were not up to international standards.

The combined effect seriously tarnished President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s close victory in the vote on Sunday, which replaces a century-old parliamentary democracy with a “presidential system” that greatly expands the president’s authority and would allow Erdogan to serve for another 15 years in office.

“This referendum will take its place in the dark pages of history,” said Bulent Tezcan, the deputy leader of the opposition Republican People’s Party, or CHP. “This referendum will always be remembered as illegitimate.”

The CHP, which was founded by the father of modern Turkey, Kemal Attaturk, and the predominantly Kurdish People’s Democratic Party, both called for annulment of the result, which gave a majority of 51.41% to 48.59% to the package of 18 constitutional amendments.

Their primary complaint was that ballots are required by law to have the stamp of the Supreme Board of Elections to be valid, but the board decreed midway through the voting that unstamped papers were valid unless there was clear evidence of fraud. The CHP said at least 1 million ballots were stamped after they were handed in. That’s close to the winning margin for “yes,” which according to unofficial results received 24.3 million votes, compared to 23.2 million for “no” votes.

The report by the international referendum observer mission said the legal framework for the vote was inadequate for a genuinely democratic referendum. It also faulted Turkish authorities for holding the vote during a state of emergency, under which the government issued decrees that affected the outcome but could not be challenged.

The observers, who represent the key bodies setting human rights standards for Europe and beyond, were scathing about the Turkish government’s conduct during the campaign. Erdogan’s active involvement along with national and local officials made the campaign “imbalanced,” their preliminary report said. They complained of the “misuse of administrative resources,” police intervention against “no” campaigners and a decree that gave an enormous advantage to Erdogan’s campaign for a “yes” vote in print and broadcast media.

“These violations contravene OSCE commitments, Council of Europe standards and other international obligations regarding freedom and equality in the campaign,” it said, referring to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, an intergovernmental body that regularly reviews human rights practices in Europe and beyond.

Erdogan, who’s long sought to create a “presidential system,” Monday visited the tombs of three former Turkish prime ministers, Turgut Ozal, Adnan Menderes and Necmettin Erbakan, all of whom favored a stronger presidency in Turkey.

