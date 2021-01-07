Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
VIDEO | 01:58
Sen. Kelly Loeffler reconsiders decision to contest electoral college vote after Capitol violence
Share
Politics

Sen. Kelly Loeffler reconsiders decision to contest electoral college vote after Capitol violence

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.), who lost her reelection contest Tuesday evening and had planned to object to the electoral college vote, said Wednesday night that she no longer will do so.

Share
Politics