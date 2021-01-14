Follow @tyrone_california’s road trip to the 2021 inauguration

Joe Biden ran for president vowing to save America’s soul, but the nation he’ll lead seems more lost than ever.

Four years of Donald Trump’s racism, protests over police violence against Black people like me, an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by an armed mob of mostly white men -- and a deadly pandemic that’s hit communities of color the hardest. It’s all left my head spinning, too, and wondering whether we have it in us to own up to our failings on the issue of race and finally fulfill this nation’s promise of justice, inclusion and equality. America’s racial tug-of-war is on vivid display in the region where I was born, the South. Join me as I drive from Charleston, S.C., to Washington, D.C., where Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president. Along the way, I’ll talk to people about what this turbulent time means for them, I’ll visit places that force us to confront our shortcomings and I’ll search for signs of healing -- for me and for my country. Follow my road trip and leave comments on Instagram @tyrone_california.