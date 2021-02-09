Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
VIDEO | 01:54
Rep. Raskin emotionally recalls Jan. 6 seige
Share
Politics

Rep. Raskin emotionally recalls Jan. 6 seige

Lead House impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin wrapped his team’s presentation Tuesday with a poignant reminder that the Jan. 6 siege was ‘personal.’

Share
PoliticsVideos: LatestVideos: Politics