LA Times Today: A Black reporter’s road trip to the inauguration
As a Black man in America, Times’ reporter Tyrone Beason writes, he always struggled to embrace a country that promotes the ideals of justice and equality but never fully owns up to its dark history of bigotry, inequality and injustice.
In a new Times’ series “My Country,” Beason explores the things that bind us, make sense of the things that tear us apart and searches for signs of healing.
Beason joined us to talk about his road trip from South Carolina to Washington D.C. for the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
