Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
VIDEO | 02:28
Rep. Joe Neguse delivers closing remarks in Trump impeachment trial
Share
Politics

Rep. Joe Neguse delivers closing remarks in Trump impeachment trial

House impeachment manager Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colo.) speaks during the Senate impeachment trial of former President Trump.

Share
Politics