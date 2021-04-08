Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
5 things to know about the Matt Gaetz drama
5 things to know about the Matt Gaetz drama

Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, a prominent conservative in Congress and a close ally of former President Trump, is being investigated as a part of a federal sex trafficking probe involving a 17-year-old, according to people familiar with the case.

