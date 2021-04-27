LA Times Today: Biden’s first 100 days

Later this week, President Joe Biden will mark his 100th day in office.



The commander in chief is getting high marks in recent polling for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic with 73-percent approval in one poll.



But Americans are more critical with his early approach to some hot button issues, including immigration.



L.A. Times White House reporter Eli Stokols joins us with a closer look at some of President Biden’s successes and challenges as he closes in on his 100 days on the job.