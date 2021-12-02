LA Times Today: L.A. County communities face growing peril from fire, heat, flooding
A new report reveals how certain local communities in L.A. County will be affected by climate change.
Areas such as East L.A. and Santa Clarita could see worsening floods, wildfires, and extreme heat in the coming years.
L.A. Times staff writer Hayley Smith wrote about the threat and joined Lisa McRee with more.
