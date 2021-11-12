Advertisement
Share
California

Dozens of L.A. County communities face growing peril from fire, heat, flooding

A man walks through knee-deep water on a flooded street
Alberto Rodriguez walks through a flooded street outside his Mission Hills home in December 2019.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Hayley SmithStaff Writer 
Share

The Crenshaw sidewalks sizzled on Wednesday as Ang Flore worked to sell face masks, plastic toys and electronic gadgets to people passing by. There were few takers beneath the blazing sun.

A native of West Africa and former resident of Las Vegas, Flore said she was used to heat, but that she moved to Los Angeles because she was initially drawn to its more temperate weather.

“But as the years go by, you feel the difference,” said Flore, 40. “Us outside — we notice it a lot.”

Advertisement

Crenshaw is one of at least 47 communities where the worsening impacts of climate change will be felt most acutely, according to a groundbreaking new L.A. County report, which outlines in stark detail how some of the Southland’s most vulnerable residents could bear the brunt of extreme heat, wildfires, drought and floods.

The Climate Vulnerability Assessment found that those communities face “dual dangers:” an increased exposure to climate hazards combined with factors that will make it harder to respond and and recover from those events, such as age, health, income and infrastructure. Many of those communities are home to low-income people and people of color.

Residents of Crenshaw and Westlake, for example, are at risk for inland flooding and and lack uniform Internet access for emergency information. Santa Clarita is highly vulnerable to worsening heat and wildfire, and is also home to an older population with limited transit options.

The findings lay bare how social and economic inequality — driven in large part by historic and ongoing racist policies and practices — leaves millions at a disadvantage as the climate crisis heats up. Some who worked on the report said it underscores the urgent need to take action.

“A document like this really says you’ve got to do more to mitigate, but you also have to help communities become more adapted to the changes that are coming,” said Los Angeles County’s chief sustainability officer Gary Gero, adding: “It doesn’t have to be this bad.”

PACOIMA, CA - AUGUST 3, 2021 - - Felisa Benitez, 86, wipes the sweat from her brow while taking a break from cleaning her stand-up electrical fan on the porch of her home where temperatures reached 99 degrees at the San Fernando Gardens Public Housing in Pacoima on August 4, 2021. Benitez, who lives alone, tries to only use fan to cool herself even though she has an AC unit, to the right, at her place. She is on a limited budget and uses the AC sparingly to avoid a huge electrical bill that she cannot afford to pay. Benitez, who has lived at the gardens since the 90s, spends a great deal of her day seated in the shade of her porch. According to Los Angeles County Coroner's and Medical Offices, hundreds of heat-related deaths reviewed by the Times showed the victims included seniors who died alone in apartments without air conditions, or with the thermostat off. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

California

Poor neighborhoods bear the brunt of extreme heat, ‘legacies of racist decision-making’

Paved surfaces, tree cover, and home construction quality can make the difference between heat waves being an inconvenience or a threat to your life.

Among the communities facing multiple high-risk climate threats are East Los Angeles, South Gate and Bellflower; Long Beach and San Pedro; Santa Clarita; Reseda and Winnetka; Montebello; Westlake and Crenshaw; and parts of Antelope Valley, according to the report.

Many are home to Black and Latino people, with the report noting that Latino people represent 67% of the population in communities with high vulnerability to extreme heat, despite being less than 49% of the county’s population.

“I thought I was going to die this summer,” said James, a 36-year-old gas station worker in Crenshaw who declined to give his last name. “I live in an upstairs apartment and I got no sleep — it was so hot.”

A map shows the distribution of vulnerable Angelenos.
A map shows the geographic distribution of L.A. County residents with heightened susceptibility to climate hazards.
(Los Angeles County Chief Sustainability Office
)

Among the most visible and destructive of the worsening hazards is wildfire. The northern portion of L.A. County will face the most direct risks from wildfire, with the San Gabriel Mountains projected to see a 40% increase in wildfire burn area by 2050.

But wildfires affect more than just the people who live near them. Many underrepresented community members are often forgotten during wildfires, said Nancy Zuniga, program manager at Instituto de Educacion Popular del Sur de California, which represents day laborers and domestic workers and also contributed to the report.

“Not everyone gets impacted by climate in the same way,” Zuniga said. “Not everyone gets impacted by emergencies in the same way. That’s at the core of how we see a lot of these issues.”

Many workers after the 2018 Woolsey fire described feeling trapped in the burn zone — in part because the majority of evacuation communications were on Twitter and in English, Zuniga said. Some had to evacuate on foot or by public transportation, which often took hours and left them exposed to harmful wildfire smoke or encroaching flames.

One such worker said he was paid about $700 to protect a group of homes in Malibu with a hose, a job he accepted because he needed the money.

“When there are disasters — and most of them are climate change-related — all these issues, all this lack of infrastructure, lack of access, get heightened,” Zuniga said.

The first group of Freedom Riders left Washington, D.C., to challenge racial segregation on interstate buses and in bus terminals. Above, group members look over a map in 1961.

California

California still highly segregated by race despite growing diversity, research shows

Although the Los Angeles area has become more diverse in the past 30 years, it is barely more integrated today than it was then, and it remains the sixth-most segregated metro region of 221 studied.

Also of concern is flooding — a hazard that is easy to forget amid L.A.'s extreme heat and droughts. The county’s coastal areas are increasingly susceptible to rising sea levels and erosion, while many inland areas are vulnerable to landslides, mudslides and flooding due to bouts of extreme precipitation, such as the recent record-breaking atmospheric river that dropped a deluge across the state.

About 720,000 people in L.A. County are in danger of being impacted by floods, according to the report. Among the communities of concern are Long Beach, Melrose, Sun Valley, Crenshaw, Westlake, Lynwood, Roosevelt and Country Club Park, as well as people who live along the L.A. River.

In Westlake’s MacArthur Park on Wednesday, Milko Vasconcelos, 49, said he has been aware of climate change since Al Gore’s 2006 documentary “An Inconvenient Truth,” but that he often feels powerless against it.

“It feels like ‘us versus them,’ but ‘them’ is a huge power,” he said.

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA - MAY 26, 2021 - - Allan Wanner, on oxygen, tries to stay cool by drinking melted ice cubes from a plastic container in his trailer at Corkill Park RV & Mobile Homes in Desert Hot Springs on May 26, 2021. Wanner, who lives alone, is only allowed 1500 milliliters of water a day because he is on Lasix for retaining water. When temperatures rise living conditions can get dangerous for residents of the trailer park. Warner suspects his neighbor Jerry Floyd died from heat related causes in 2020. It was Wanner who found him dead in a trailer and he still mourns his death. He has since moved to Arizona where he believes temperatures are not as extreme in the summer. He suffers from congestive heart failure, diabetes and other ailments and his health is jeopardized when temperatures go above 100 degrees. According to Los Angeles County Coroner's and Medical Offices, hundreds of heat-related deaths reviewed by the Times showed the victims included seniors who died alone in apartments without air conditions, or with the thermostat off. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Climate & Environment

The L.A. Times investigation into extreme heat’s deadly toll

Read all of our coverage about how California is neglecting the climate threat posed by extreme heat.

Yet many of the conditions that make Los Angeles so vulnerable to climate change are also what make it such a desirable place to live, said Jonathan Parfrey, executive director of the nonprofit advocacy group Climate Resolve, which contributed to the report. The mountains and forests are subject to wildfires, while the beaches and coastline bring the potential for more floods. The warm, sunny weather is the product of an arid Western climate that is also prone to drought.

Because of that unique topography, “you have to look at the impacts of climate change in Los Angeles almost neighborhood by neighborhood,” Parfrey said.

Essential workers will be critical as climate change worsens, he said. People who know how to fix the power grid or repair water pipes in the event of a catastrophe could help prevent “cascading impacts,” such as not having water to fight fire, or not having electricity to power hospitals or medical devices.

“Without those things — without electricity, without a workforce — you’re going to have a lot more damage to both the infrastructure of the city and to human beings,” he said.

CATHEDRAL CITY, CA - JUNE 10, 2021 - - Cory Hammond, 52, mourns the loss of his mother Sandra Hammond, who died in her home in Palm Springs last August when temperatures reached 114-degrees in Cathedral City. Her cremains are stored in a blue wave-shaped urn, right. She was found unconscious by a friend who often went over to help groom the dogs, according to Hammond's son. "She noticed that my mother's breathing was ragged," he said. "My father was there but he thought she was sleeping; they often nap during the day," Cory said. He said his parents had been using a swamp cooler and fans to stay cool. Their central air conditioning unit had broken down a while ago and needed to be replaced. By the time Hammond reached the hospital, where she died two days later, her body temperature was recorded at 106 degrees. Five months after Sandra's death, her husband heard from the Southern California Edison's Energy Savings Assistance Progam saying that the couple had qualified for a central AC replacement. Cory Hammond was photographed in his home in Cathedral City on June 10, 2021. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Climate & Environment

As heat waves intensify, access to air conditioning can mean life or death

Utilities have funds available to install air conditioning in low-income households, but for one California family, help did not come soon enough.

Many researchers said extreme heat was the most worrisome finding in the report, with countywide daily maximum temperatures projected to increase by an average of 5.4 degrees to a mid-century average of 98.6. The largest increases in frequency, severity and duration will occur in the Santa Clarita and San Fernando Valleys.

There are “significant policy gaps in protecting communities from extreme heat,” said Nurit Katz, chief sustainability officer at UCLA. One such gap is a lack of upper temperature limits for indoor workers; another is that landlords are required to provide heat but not air conditioning.

According to the report, the annual number of heat waves is expected to increase tenfold by mid-century.

And while drought could not be mapped at a census tract level, researchers noted that prolonged hot and dry periods are likely to persist throughout California. These dry spells could threaten the region’s water supply, which is heavily reliant on water imported from the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta, the Owens Valley and Colorado River.

Households reliant on the most vulnerable water systems face the possibility of cutbacks during droughts, and higher water rates.

In Glendale, for example, a household earning less than $25,000 per year would see the cost of their basic water needs increase from 1.8% of their income to 2.1% due to drought charges, according to one study cited in the report.

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, ARIZ. - OCT. 30, 2021. The Colorado River cuts through the Grand Canyon as seen from the Hopi Viewpoint on the South Rim at dusk. The second most popular of America's national parks, the Grand Canyon attracts about 6 million visitors annually. The creation of reservoirs at Lake Powell and Lake Mead have greatly affected the ecology of the Grand Canyon. River flows today typically range from 8,000 to 25,000 cubic feet per second and with water temperature that once varied dramatically now running year-round within a few degrees of 46 Fahrenheit. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Climate & Environment

As climate talks put focus on water crisis, the Colorado River provides a stark example

To water resiliency advocates at the U.N. climate conference, the Colorado River stands out as ‘the best example globally of how things can go badly.’

The county’s projections “are frightening but not inevitable,” the report states. There are some solutions, said Gero, the county’s chief sustainability officer. Eliminating oil drilling and continuing to invest in renewable energies are critical to reducing greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change.

Smaller changes, such as cooler roofs, more trees, improved infrastructure and increased access to community services, will also help. The state this year allocated $3.7 billion to climate resilience projects, Gero said, and about $500 million has been carved out for urban areas like Los Angeles.

But some solutions will also require reckoning with mistakes of the past.

“Disasters can happen over seconds, but they also can happen over decades,” Gero said, “and that’s what this report is meant to point out.”

In MacArthur Park, 23-year-old Bryson Nihipali said climate change is something he thinks about a lot, and that it concerns him that “people with the least amount of money are the ones who suffer most.”

“I guess that’s the way of the world,” Nihipali said. “Some people have, some people don’t have. It’s on ‘the haves’ though — the ball is in their court.”

CaliforniaClimate & EnvironmentFires
Hayley Smith

Hayley Smith covers trending and breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. She previously contributed to The Times’ COVID-19 project, “The Pandemic’s Toll: Lives Lost in California,” in partnership with the Pulitzer Center and USC. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from USC.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement