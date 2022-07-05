Rufus the Wimbledon hawk is the bird. His handler is Wayne Davis
Rufus goes out each morning before spectators and players arrive to keep pigeons and other birds away from the stadiums and grandstands at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club.
