He wrote a letter on homelessness. Mayor Bass called him to talk about it
Share
From L.A. Times Studios: Los Angeles resident Nick Melillo told The Times in May that he wanted to talk to Mayor Karen Bass about his exhausting two-year effort to house his homeless friend. Two weeks later, he got a call at home; it was the mayor.
This video is part of our “Hear Me Out” series. Click here to read Nicholas Melillo’s letter to the editor. For past installments, visit latimes.com/hearmeout.
This video is part of our “Hear Me Out” series. Click here to read Nicholas Melillo’s letter to the editor. For past installments, visit latimes.com/hearmeout.