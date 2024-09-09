Jude Law, Jurnee Smollett and more talk about “The Order”

Actors Jude Law, Nicholas Hoult, Tye Sheridan, Justin Kurzel and Jurnee Smollett, screenwriter Zach Baylin and producer Bryan Haas talk about their TIFF film, “The Order,” at the Los Angeles Times Studios at RBC House.