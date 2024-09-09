Elizabeth Olsen, Alicia Vikander talk about emotional connections in “The Assessment”

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

Actors Alicia Vikander, Elizabeth Olsen and Himesh Patel and director Fleur Fortuné stopped by the Los Angeles Times Studios at RBC House to talk about working on the emotional film “The Assessment,” and how it speaks to issues happening today.