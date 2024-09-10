LA Times Today: Looking back at historical presidential debates

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

The first televised presidential debate took place in 1960 between Vice President Richard Nixon and Senator John Kennedy. Conventional wisdom is that to those watching on the relatively new medium of television, Kennedy won. But is there more to it and how important are debates in turning elections?



On the eve of Tuesday’s presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump L.A. Times Washington columnist Doyle Mcmanus joined Lisa McRee to talk about it.