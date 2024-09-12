LA Times Today: Takeaways from the Harris-Trump debate

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

Within minutes of Tuesday’s presidential debate ending, the spin began. Was there a winner? Was there a loser? Was there a political cost?



L.A. Times D.C. reporter Noah Bierman wrote about the key takeaways.