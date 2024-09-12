LA Times Today: Harris, Trump trade barbs in heated, high-stakes debate

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Vice President Kamala Harris ad former president Donald Trump on the debate stage in Philadelphia Tuesday, presenting their sharply contrasting views of America. Preliminary ratings estimate nearly 60 million people tuned in – more than watched July’s debate between Trump and President Joe Biden.



L.A. Times staff writer Faith Pinho joined Lisa McRee with what you need to know.