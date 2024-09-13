Advertisement
VIDEO | 05:53
LA Times Today: Inside the DNC with a L.A. drag queen and a Northridge entertainer as Harris campaign courts influencers
Politics

LA Times Today: Inside the DNC with a L.A. drag queen and a Northridge entertainer as Harris campaign courts influencers

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share via
It is the all-important youth vote: more than 40 million people between 18 and 34 who are eligible to vote this November. And while politicians have long embraced celebrity endorsements for years, a new generation of social media stars could help politicians reach that young voting bloc this year.

L.A. Times business reporter Andrea Chang wrote about it.
PoliticsLA Times Today
Advertisement