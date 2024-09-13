LA Times Today: Inside the DNC with a L.A. drag queen and a Northridge entertainer as Harris campaign courts influencers

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

It is the all-important youth vote: more than 40 million people between 18 and 34 who are eligible to vote this November. And while politicians have long embraced celebrity endorsements for years, a new generation of social media stars could help politicians reach that young voting bloc this year.



L.A. Times business reporter Andrea Chang wrote about it.