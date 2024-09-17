LA Times Today: The growing threat of political violence in America
For the second time in two months, a would-be assassin targeting former president Donald Trump. Meanwhile, in Springfield, Ohio bomb threats and school closures and fear after far-fetched tales of immigrants eating pets.
L.A. Times staff writer Jim Rainey joined Lisa McRee with the growing threat of political violence in America.
