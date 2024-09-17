LA Times Today: The growing threat of political violence in America

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

For the second time in two months, a would-be assassin targeting former president Donald Trump. Meanwhile, in Springfield, Ohio bomb threats and school closures and fear after far-fetched tales of immigrants eating pets.



L.A. Times staff writer Jim Rainey joined Lisa McRee with the growing threat of political violence in America.