CBS commentator Gary Danielson weighs in on USC-Michigan and the new-look Big 10

Los Angeles Times reporter Ryan Kartje sits down with CBS college football commentator Gary Danielson to talk about the Big 10, the USC-Michigan game and how the college playoffs are much better now that they have expanded.
Ryan Kartje is the USC beat writer at the Los Angeles Times. He joined The Times after six years with the Southern California News Group. A Michigan native and University of Michigan graduate, Kartje previously wrote for Fox Sports Wisconsin and the Bloomington (Ind.) Herald-Times.
Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.