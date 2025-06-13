Dodgers comments? Only positive vibes! | Dodgers Debate

Hey, y’all. Are you tired of the negative Los Angeles Times crew? Well, get ready for only positivity! For, maybe 2 minutes. Los Angeles Times reporter Jack Harris and columnists Bill Plaschke and Dylan Hernández look at the upcoming schedule, debate the pros and cons of punting a game and share “heartwarming” sports stories about their fathers.